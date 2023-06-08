Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shahid Kapoor reveals about THIS mishap while shooting for 'Taal' song; know details

    In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor recalled shooting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from the 1999 hit and cult film Taal. Know more details here.

    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 8:44 AM IST

    Shahid Kapoor is undeniably one of the most versatile and ground-breaking Bollywood actors, and he made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. He has starred in several blockbusters and superhit films in a career span of 2 decades.

    However, this is not really known out there that before making his debut, he appeared as a background dancer in many bollywood films. 

    Yes, it is legit that the nuanced star Shahid also had a blink-and-miss appearance in the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye from the 1991 film Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He was one of the dancers who put the white dupatta around Aishwarya in the song.

    In a recent interview, Shahid recalled shooting with Aishwarya for the song and called it the best and the worst day of his life. While in this interview with a leading Indian radio channel, Shahid Kapoor shared how he was on his way for the shoot of the Taal movie song when he met with an accident. He fell off his motorcycle, and he was so much flustered when he reached the set.

    He said, "No one knows this. But that day, I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle. And I fell off it. So, I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off. I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened to me. I will always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time."

    Before Taal, Shahid Kapoor was also seen in Dil To Pagal Hai as a background dancer. He was a member of the Shiamak Davar dance troupe back then. Shahid also recalled how he had joined the troupe, and was a rookie. It was the reason that he was always nervous. He shared insight and said, "I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I do not mess things up."

