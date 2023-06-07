Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Cr for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging

    Satyaprem Ki Katha is a love story. The film represents Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's second collaboration. Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Crore for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha, a film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, will be released in a few weeks. While fans await the movie, do you know how much these actors are being paid for their parts in Sameer Vidwan's directorial?

    According to reports, Satyaprem Ki Katha was created on a budget of Rs 50-60 crores, with an extra Rs 5 crores set aside for promotion. According to one of the entertainment portals, Kartik Aaryan demands a hefty Rs 25 crore. He reportedly increased his price following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year.

    On the other hand, Kiara Advani is alleged to have demanded Rs 4 crore for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Gajraj Rao, who would play Kartik's father, is said to have demanded Rs 1 crore for the part. Supriya Pathak, who plays Kartik's mother in the film, is allegedly paid Rs 75 lakh for her part. However, Asianet Newsable was unable to verify the report's veracity.

    Satyaprem Ki Katha storyline:
    Satyaprem Ki Katha is a love story. The film represents Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's second collaboration. Last year, the two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was well-received by everybody.

    Kartik and Kiara is playing each other's love interests. Sameer Vidwans directed the trailer, which takes us into the lives of Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha.

    The trailer gives a glimpse of an intense and dramatic love story between Satya and Katha with a backdrop of scenic locations, goosebumps-invoking dialogues by Kartik Aaryan, drama, emotions, love story, romance, family bonding, and emotional undertones, which has already piqued the excitement of die-hard Kartik Aaryan fans that have waited for an out-and-out romantic drama film of Kartik and the 'Shehzada' star has not disappointed his fans in any way.
     

    About Satyaprem Ki Katha
    Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

    The film was also co-produced by NGE and Namah Pictures. Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and director Sameer Vidwans earned a National Award for their feature films, Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in cinemas on June 29, 2023.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 2:58 PM IST
