From Sacred Games to The Family Man: Glance at IMDb's Top 6 popular Indian web series

IMDb recently released a list of the most popular Indian web series, which feature shows from Netflix and Prime Video, among others. See the top 6 popular Indian web series here.

IMDb has released the 50 most popular Indian web series list. In it, Sacred Games, The Family Man, and other series have made the cut into the top six popular Indian series out of the fifty Indian series.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, IMDb posted a video montage giving a peek at the complete list. The list has web series from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and others. Here are the top 6 popular Indian web series out of the fifty series list that got abundant love and critically rave reviews from fans and audiences.

1. Sacred Games (Netflix):

The series is created and adapted for screens from Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. In the show, Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is a troubled police officer in Mumbai who receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who tells him to save the city within 25 days. This starts a chain of events that burrows deep into India's underworld.

2. Mirzapur (Prime Video):

Prime Video's action crime thriller Mirzapur got released in 2018. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, and others in pivotal roles, "Mirzapur" is one of the most-watched Indian shows on Prime Video.

3. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony LIV):

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, on Sony LIV, is the third most popular Indian web series on IMDb. The series, which was released on Sony LIV in 2020, is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by many stockbrokers like Harshad Mehta.

4. The Family Man Season 1 (Prime Video):

Starring Manoj Bajpayee as the doting family loving man who is also a secret undercover agent working for the National Investigation Agency, this Raj and DK-directed satirical dramedy series with a mix of action, emotions and more is on the fourth number in this list.

5. Aspirants (TVF):

Aspirants is another realistic and heart-touching relatable story of three friends who prepare for UPSC exams together. Over the passage of time, they all drift away from each other.

6. Criminal Justice (Disney + Hotstar):

The series focuses on how Aditya Sharma's (portrayed by Vikrant Massey) life changes after being falsely accused of murdering Sanaya Rath (played by Madhurima Roy).

