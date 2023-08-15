Shah Rukh Khan's old handwritten letter from college days goes VIRAL; Know details here

Shah Rukh Khan's handwritten letter from college has gone viral on the internet. His letter is winning the hearts of fans and netizens on social media. In the note, he disclosed his love for acting and how he used to mimic veteran actors Hema Malini and Dev Anand.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is having a superb year at the movies. He made a smashing comeback after taking a four-year break from acting and immediately gave the Hindi cinema one of its highest-grossing films, Pathaan. His next film Jawan with South filmmaker Atlee drops in theatres next month, while Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani is scheduled and slated to release in December. Both projects are intriguing and expected to wreak havoc at the box office. While fans are eagerly waiting to see his extraordinary charm and acting skills again, an old handwritten note from his college time has gone viral on the internet. He opened up in the letter about how he used to imitate veteran stars Hema Malini, Dev Anand, and more during his school days.

ALSO READ: Hema Malini's family shares 1st picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; see photo

A user on Reddit has shared images of a six-page-long letter handwritten by Shah Rukh Khan. It got written by SRK when the 'Jawan' star was in the third year of his graduation from Hansraj College at Delhi University. In the note, he talked about his life as a kid, his education, his family, his love for sports, and how he got introduced to acting. He revealed that when he was in school, he used to emulate actors like Hema Malini, Dev Anand, Raj Babbar, and Prithvi Raj Kapoor. He wrote, "During my school days, I got introduced to acting. Actually, I was always very good at copying people and mimicking. It started off with Hema Malini. I graduated to Dev Anand, Prithvi Raj Kapoor and Raj Babbar."

Shah Rukh Khan is set to win the hearts of netizens, fans and cinephiles with his double role and phenomenal performance in the much-awaited pan-Indian action-thriller film Jawan co-starring Nayanthara directed by noted South filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friend’s husband