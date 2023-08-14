Hema Malini's family shares 1st picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; see photo

Esha Deol, Hema Malini's daughter, posted images with her half-brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol on her Instagram account for the first time. On Saturday, the actress hosted a special Gadar 2 screening in Mumbai and uploaded a few images from the event on her social media account. Esha was photographed with Sunny, Bobby, and Bobby's family. Esha was seen posing with simply the Deol brothers in the next shot.Esha posted the photographs with an emoji-filled message. "She used a strong-armed emoji, then heart emojis, and a nazar amulet emoji." The comments section was flooded with supportive words for the trio. A comment read, "All My Favourites Perfect Family." "Mam aap Sunny paji ke sath ek movie karo... Sunny paji is currently more popular than khans...Another person remarked, "If you guys make Apne 2, it will be a blockbuster."

ALSO READ: Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt gets injured during the shooting in Bangkok; read details

Esha is Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter. She was born in 1980, after Dharmendra married Hema. Meanwhile, Dharmendra's sons from his first marriage are Sunny and Bobby. He reportedly married Prakash Kaur in 1954, while he was only 19 years old. It has been generally claimed that Dharmendra married Hema without first divorcing Prakash.

The Deol siblings reunited just weeks after it was revealed that Esha was invited to Sunny's son Karan Deol's wedding but was unable to attend. Karan married on June 18 in Mumbai. Dharmendra attended several pre-wedding and wedding events, and he was also seen with his first wife Prakash Kaur. Meanwhile, Esha has been vocal about her support for Gadar 2 since it was announced. She had been cheering for the picture and had rejoiced when it did well at the box office.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes"