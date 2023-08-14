Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friend’s husband

    Smriti Irani recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, during which she chastised a netizen for asking if she had married her friend's spouse.
     

    Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friends husband ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Smriti Irani, a former actress and politician, is an enthusiastic social media user. She is frequently seen using her official handles to give her thoughts and opinions on various topics or to communicate with her fans. She conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Sunday evening, where she was at her most honest while answering her followers' queries. One netizen, however, irritated her when they inquired if she married her friend's husband.

    Also Read: Ananya Pandey HOT Saree Look: The 'Dream Girl 2' actress flaunts her curves in sexy saree

    To set the record right for everyone, the 47-year-old responded appropriately to the troll, telling them not to bring people she knows into politics. She denied marrying her friend's husband and explained that Mona, her husband Zubin Irani's first wife, is 13 years her senior. "So there's no question about her being my'bachpan ki saheli'... she's family, not a politician," she continued.

    Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friends husband ADC

    Smriti cautioned her followers not to pull Mona into the shambles. She wrote, "Don't drag her in... fight me, argue with me, demean me, but don't drag a civilian who has nothing to do with politics into the gutter with you... she deserves respect." For the uninitiated, the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress married the Parsi businessman in 2001. They had their first boy in October of the same year and a daughter in September of the following year. Irani previously married Mona, with whom she has a daughter named Shanelle. Smriti, who entered politics in 2003, has been in numerous television shows, including Ramayan, Virrudh, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, and Aatish.

    Also Read: 'OMG 2': Why was Aarush Varma not allowed to watch his film? Read THIS

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 6:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hema Malini's family shares 1st pictures with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ADC

    Hema Malini's family shares 1st picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; see photo

    Cillian Murphy got inspired by David Bowie for his role in Oppenheimer? Know details ADC

    Cillian Murphy got inspired by David Bowie for his role in Oppenheimer? Know details

    Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day ATG EAI

    Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes" ADC

    Kriti Sanon stuns in a black latex 'fit, fans say, "Can't wait to see you doing some kick ass action scenes"

    Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt gets injured during the shooting in Bangkok; read details RBA

    Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt gets injured during the shooting in Bangkok; read details

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 yoga poses for diabetic patients LMA

    Here are 7 yoga poses for diabetic patients

    Hema Malini's family shares 1st pictures with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ADC

    Hema Malini's family shares 1st picture with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; see photo

    Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's major announcements from 2014 to 2023 AJR

    Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's major announcements from 2014 to 2023

    WATCH Malaysian Airlines flight forced to return to Sydney as passenger threatens to 'blow up plane' snt

    WATCH: Malaysian Airlines flight forced to return to Sydney as passenger threatens to 'blow up plane'

    National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship LMA EAI

    National lizard day: 6 best reptilian pets known for companionship

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon