Smriti Irani shuts up netizen as they enquire about her marrying her friend’s husband

Smriti Irani recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, during which she chastised a netizen for asking if she had married her friend's spouse.

Smriti Irani, a former actress and politician, is an enthusiastic social media user. She is frequently seen using her official handles to give her thoughts and opinions on various topics or to communicate with her fans. She conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Sunday evening, where she was at her most honest while answering her followers' queries. One netizen, however, irritated her when they inquired if she married her friend's husband.

To set the record right for everyone, the 47-year-old responded appropriately to the troll, telling them not to bring people she knows into politics. She denied marrying her friend's husband and explained that Mona, her husband Zubin Irani's first wife, is 13 years her senior. "So there's no question about her being my'bachpan ki saheli'... she's family, not a politician," she continued.

Smriti cautioned her followers not to pull Mona into the shambles. She wrote, "Don't drag her in... fight me, argue with me, demean me, but don't drag a civilian who has nothing to do with politics into the gutter with you... she deserves respect." For the uninitiated, the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress married the Parsi businessman in 2001. They had their first boy in October of the same year and a daughter in September of the following year. Irani previously married Mona, with whom she has a daughter named Shanelle. Smriti, who entered politics in 2003, has been in numerous television shows, including Ramayan, Virrudh, Teen Bahuraaniyaan, and Aatish.



