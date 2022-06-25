Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Shah Rukh Khan has completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry. On the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ gave a special gift to all his fans.

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan look revealed on 30 years in Bollywood drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut with ‘Deewan’ 30 years ago, on this very date. For all these three decades of his career, Shah Rukh kept moving his way up to become the rightful ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood. And as he completes 30 years of his career in the Hindi film industry, there was a special surprise planned for all his fans who lovingly call themselves ‘SRKians’.

    Marking the 30 glorious years of Shah Rukh Khan, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, revealed the first look of the actor. There could not have been a better day than June 25, to reveal Shah Rukh’s look from the movie.

    Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan also shared the teaser of his first look. “30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” he wrote while sharing the post. Take a look at the teaser of his first look here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    It was on March 2 when Yash Raj Films released the first teaser of Pathaan, giving a sneak peek of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s looks in the film. Even though they teased with Shah Rukh Khan’s character, they had not revealed his look. The secrecy around his look in the film continued until they finally decided to reveal it on Saturday.

    Along with Pathaan’s teaser, the makers had also revealed the film’s release date. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, will be released in the theatres next year on January 25. Portions of the film have also been shot in Spain.

    Meanwhile, there are reports that actor Salman Khan will be seen playing a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Reports further suggested that Salman Khan has not charged anything for his cameo role in the movie.

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
