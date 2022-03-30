Want Shah Rukh Khan-like abs? Add this to your diet

Shah Rukh Khan has bowled over the world with his sculpted abs. If you want to have abs like the ‘Pathaan’ here is what you need to include in your diet.

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 years old in November; he rightly proves that age is nothing but just a number! The King Khan of Bollywood recently put out a picture of him when he is flaunting his abs like none other. His sculpted abs are every man’s dream. But more than anything. Shah Rukh has inspired one and all to aim for a physique like him, irrespective of age.

At 56 Shah Rukh Khan has proved that if you have the will, you will be able to do anything in life, even if that means rocking six-pack abs. In the picture that she posted from the sets of Pathaan, Shah Rukh is seen hanging through ropes that put the focus on his abs as well as his pumped-up biceps. His long hair tied in a messy man bun add more to his hotness. In all, by no means does Shah Rukh look his age.

So, if he has inspired you to build a physique just like him, this is what you need to add to your diet. Shah Rukh Khan’s diet is infused with a lot of iron which has helped him reach this stage. In December when he started prepping up for Pathaan again, several media reports quoting a source close to Shah Rukh said that a good quantity of iron has been infused into his diet, apart from a rigorous workout.

The reports claimed that since Shah Rukh Khan has to shoot a few action sequences for Pathaan, he has been “pumping up a lot of iron”. This is also because Shah rukh had apparently lost a lot of muscles during the time of his son Aryan Khan’s case. However, once Aryan was out on bail and things gradually started falling back in place, Shah Rukh went back to the rigorous fitness regime that helped him achieve this sculpted body.

Meanwhile, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film’s teaser was released early this month; it will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.