Amid viral rumors claiming Shah Rukh Khan was injured while shooting for his upcoming film King, leading to an alleged hospitalization, recent reports have clarified that these rumors are unfounded.

It was earlier rumored that the Bollywood star was injured on the set of his upcoming action thriller King, but leading media have now well debunked these rumors, imparting fears and speculations of production delay.

Shah Rukh Khan is NOT Injured

On July 19, several outlets reported the occurrence of a muscular injury while shooting an action scene under high pressure in Golden Tobacco Studios, Mumbai. Reports further claimed that the production stopped, the shooting schedule had to be postponed, and left flying to the U.S. for medical attention, under the direction of film executives, who suggested resting for a month. These led to speculations of possible hospitalization and gross concerns about the matter.

Amid all the attacking rumors, Close reports a straightforward denial that Shah Rukh Khan was injured on the set of King. Rather he went to California for healthy routine but precaution he always takes after having the damage over the years due to physical stunts. There has already been no recent hospital admission.

Latest reports suggest that SRK still is in the USA; however, this trip only serves for regular health check-ups followed by rest and not injury treatment. His team makes the clarification that an emergency medical condition linked to the film does not exist.

Cause of Confusion?

Shah Rukh's highly flourishing career comes with having one's stunts set up by self—nothing new from back injuries with surgeries and strains. In addition, fans and media speculated that it was another of those emergency trips that one makes for regular medical routines. However, sources have confirmed that there had been no accident during the shooting of King, hence no hospitalization required.

Production Timelines with Health Provisions

Although the shooting of King has been temporarily halted, reports link the break to the shifting schedules and SRK regular health routines. Several outlets cited a planned resumption in shooting by September or October, in view of SRK's rest and recovery.

While concern on Shah Rukh Khan is warranted, given his history of on-set strain, latest reports made it clear that the star remains well and very active preparing for his return. Fans can expect a King's next shooting schedule once he completes his rest. His dedication to performing stunts has always invited scrutiny, but this time, there’s no cause for alarm.