Image Credit : Social Media

The highly anticipated action film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has hit an unexpected pause. Following reports of an on-set injury to the Bollywood superstar, the film’s current shooting schedule has been officially postponed. Originally planned to continue filming through July and August, all production work has now been temporarily halted.

According to sources close to the project, Shah Rukh Khan sustained a minor injury that requires rest and medical attention. While the injury is not reported to be serious, doctors have advised the actor to take a break to ensure full recovery before returning to physically demanding sequences on set.