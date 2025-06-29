Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Kajol’s 8 richest co-stars ranked by net worth
Kajol returns to the spotlight with a hit film, but off-screen buzz is about her richest co-stars. So, who among her leading men tops the wealth chart?
| Published : Jun 29 2025, 02:12 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
19
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol has worked with some select actors. Let's find out who are her richest co-stars.
29
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol starred with Bobby Deol in the hit film Gupt. Bobby's net worth is estimated at ₹66.7 crore.
39
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol and Sanjay Dutt were in the crime thriller Dushman. Sanjay's net worth is reportedly ₹295 crore.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol and Ajay Devgn have done several films together. Ajay's net worth is estimated at ₹427 crore.
59
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starred in Hamesha and Yeh Dillagi. Saif's net worth is reportedly ₹1300 crore.
69
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol and Aamir Khan worked together in Fanaa and Ishq. Aamir's net worth is estimated at ₹1862 crore.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol and Akshay Kumar were in Yeh Dillagi. Akshay's net worth is reportedly ₹2500 crore.
89
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol and Salman Khan starred in several hits. Salman's net worth is reportedly ₹2900 crore.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Kajol's richest co-star is Shahrukh Khan, with a net worth of ₹7300 crore.
Top Stories