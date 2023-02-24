Selfiee LEAKED: Akshay Kumar, Emraan's film available for download on Tamilrockers and other Torrent sites

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selfiee movie leaked online: Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, was released in theatres today, February 24. Unfortunately, barely hours after its debut, the family film was leaked on many websites.
     

    Selfiee LEAKED: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's film available for free on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites
    Selfiee marks the return of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi to the big screen for the first time in their careers. The Raj Mehta-directed film, which also stars Diana Penty and Nushratt Bharuccha, opened in theatres today, February 24, to rave reviews. Unfortunately, the family entertainment was soon attacked by pirates.

    Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee leaked online: 
    Selfiee will be Akshay Kumar's first film of the year, following a string of flops in 2022. The family-friendly film directed by Raj Mehta leaked online on pirate sites shortly after its theatrical premiere on Friday. Many torrent sites, including Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers, and others, provide free HD downloads of the film. It is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD resolutions. People seeking Selfiee Free Download, Selfiee MP4 HD Download, Selfiee Tamilrockers, Selfiee Telegram Links, Selfiee Movie Free HD Download, and Selfiee Free Download Link found the film.

    Also Read: Selfiee Twitter REVIEW: Akshay Kumar starrer film fails to impress

    Akshay Kumar work front:
    On the job front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In addition, he will appear in the official Hindi version of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. In terms of Emraan Hashmi, he would allegedly have a bad character in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.

    About the movie Selfiee:
    Diana Penty, Nushrat Bharruccha, and Tisca Chopra all play major parts in Selfiee. This is a remake of the Malaylam film Driving License, which was released in 2019. The film is a superb masala entertainment that has humour, action, and drama.

    Akshay Kumar's Guinness World Record:
    While promoting Selfiee, the actor snapped 184 photographs with his admirers in under three minutes. He uploaded a video to his Instagram account in which he is seen standing motionless in an orange suit and taking pictures with his fans.

    Also Read: Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look

    Say no to piracy
    We advise readers, however, not to view the film on such channels and instead to buy tickets and see it in theatres or, eventually, on authorised OTT platforms when it is released digitally. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957.

