Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look

    Alia Bhatt was spotted for the first time since she called out paparazzi for invading her privacy. The actress maintained a distance from the cameras.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Alia Bhatt was spotted for the first time since she lashed out at a publication and a photographer for invading her privacy and clicking her pictures without permission. On Thursday, the actress got spotted at what seemed to be a set of a shoot. However, she maintained a distance from the paparazzi.

    A well-known paparazzo account has uploaded the video on his Instagram handle. The video has gone viral on Instagram. Dressed in a white shirt and denim pants, Alia Bhatt was making her way to the sets. But before she left, she gave the photogs a quick smile and waved at them from afar.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gets support from Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for 'invasion of privacy' - READ

    Earlier this week, Alia called out a post featuring pictures taken of her from her house without her permission and tagged Mumbai Police to take action. "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?

    Alia added, "This is a gross invasion of privacy! There is a line you cannot cross. It is safe to say that all lines got crossed today!," she wrote, tagging Mumbai Police. She got support from many, including Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, and Arjun Kapoor."

    Reacting to it, Mumbai Police asked her to file a complaint. However, Alia said that the PR team is in touch with the publication. A leading Indian news wire agency said, "Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt. They asked her to file a complaint as a photographer clicked private pictures. These pictures got published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal. The post has gotten taken down."

    ALSO READ: Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran to go on floors this August; read details

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
