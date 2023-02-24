Selfiee Twitter REVIEW: Akshay Kumar starrer film fails to impress, fans say, 'Bigger disaster loading'

After much anticipation, Akshay Kumar starrer film Selfiee has released in the theatres. While fans had a lot of expectations from the film, it looks like they all are not impressed with the movie.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay Kumar fans.

For those unaware, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit film Driving License. The regional hit film originally starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Die-hard Indian cinema lovers and fans had expectations from this one. But, unfortunately, they all are unimpressed by this outing of global star Akshay Kumar.

"Bigger disaster than #Joker loading #selfiee," said a fan. "Watched #SelfieeReview. Pathetic disastrous film. Are they taking the mick?," a fan said. "Finished watching #AkshayKumar & #EmraanHashmi starrer last night - #Selfiee. In one word - Dull & Flat. @akshaykumar is total misfit as superstar Vijay because he isn't a superstar in the first place. Weak screenplay, direction Will be a disaster at the BO! 1.5/5! #SelfieeReview," a user added. "Today, Title of Chindi fanclub and Chindi star will be truly justified by #Selfiee. Worst day for akkians!! Kamjor dill wale account delete karke chup jaaye. Don't do fanwar against other stars fans jab tak Chindi akki bhai 350cr cross nahi krta tab tak Mai akki ko chindi bolunga," a fan added.

Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film released today, February 24 in theatres.

