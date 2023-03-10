Scream VI LEAKED: Jenna Ortega's horror film is out on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other Torrent websites

Hollywood favourite horror franchise, ghostface murders movie 'Scream VI' directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett has becomes the latest victim of piracy; read details

Piracy has become a serious issue in recent years, and the distribution of films on torrent and Telegram channels has resulted in a loss of money at the box office. Scream VI, starring Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, is the latest victim of piracy.

On March 10, 2023, the film was released in theatres. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct Scream VI, which follows the survivors of the last film in New York City as they are once again attacked by a new Ghostface. Scream VI, on the other hand, was released on torrent sites shortly after its debut and is now accessible for streaming on them as well.

Scream VI leaked for download

Numerous people have searched the internet to see the film's pirated version. This isn't the first time a movie has been pirated or made available for free online. Unlike this film, many others have fallen victim to piracy.

Several stringent measures and limitations were previously imposed on these sites, however even after being blocked, the sites rebounded, increasing piracy and illicit download choices.

About Scream 6:

Last January, the fifth Scream film was released. It's finally time for the sixth instalment. The narrative of Scream 6 will be as follows: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors depart Woodsboro and begin a new chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Cast and crew of Scream 6

Scream 6 stars Hayden Panettiere, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, Dermot Mulroney, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega. Filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the sixth instalment. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will co-write the screenplay.