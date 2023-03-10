Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone once said she lost her son's custody due to her 'nude scene'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, who turned 65 today, once claimed that her 'nude scene' from the 1992 hit movie Basic Instinct was used against her in court during her son’s custody case.

    Sharon Stone, an actress, producer, and former fashion model, made her film debut over four decades ago in Woody Allen's Stardust Memories. Her contentious sequence in Basic Instinct thrust her into the spotlight. She has embarked on many jobs, dabbling in superheroes, animation, and other projects, and has had an outstanding career.

    Sharon Stone once claimed that her iconic sequence from the 1992 film Basic Instinct made her an instant star, leading to her losing custody of her son. Stone had a brief naked part in Paul Verhoeven's film and a famous interrogation scene that she shot naked.

    Stone told iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast that the events were used against her in court during a custody battle for her adopted son Roan. "When the court questioned my child — my small little guy, 'Do you know your mother does sex movies?'" the actress claimed. Like, this type of system abuse — I was asked what kind of parent I was because I produced that movie."

    The filmmaker, according to Stone, inserted the naked shot to the film without her knowledge or approval. She claimed that the shooting caused her to lose custody of the kid. "People are going around with no clothes on normal TV now, and you saw maybe a sixteenth of a second of probable nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child," she continued. "Are you serious?"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

    The actress said that she was humiliated and laughed at during the 1993 awards season when her name was put up for nomination for Best Actress for Basic Instinct. The neo-noir erotic thriller starred Michael Douglas and was a huge commercial hit. The film made over $300 million and was one of the highest-grossing films then.

    The film instrumentalised the then-34-year-old Sharon Stone’s career and established her as a sex symbol. Prior to that, her only claim to fame was a supporting role in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1991 hit Total Recall.
     

