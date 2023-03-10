Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2023: Know the date, timing, host, presenters and more

    The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023. When and where will it be available to watch? Everything you need to know about the 95th Academy Awards

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Winning an Oscar may top every director's, filmmaker's, or actor's career. It is one of the most anticipated events for cinema fans worldwide. The event's 95th iteration in 2023 will be the same. Many brilliant performers, directors, and films have been nominated this year, and fans are excited to discover who will win.

    India garnered three Oscar nominations this year, making it a momentous year for Indian film. Deepika Padukone has also been confirmed as one of the presenters. Here's all you need to know about the Academy Awards: the date, venue, performers, and where to watch the Oscars live in India.

    When and where will the 95th Academy Awards be held?
    The Oscars 2023 will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre, a live-performance auditorium in Los Angeles' Hollywood district's Ovation Hollywood retail mall and entertainment complex (LA).

    When and where will the 95th Academy Awards be broadcast?
    The 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Disney Plus Hotstar in India on March 12, 2023. The live broadcast will start at 5:30 a.m. IST (March 13).

    Who will host the Oscars 2023?
    Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2019, will return to host the ceremony in 2023.

    Who will present the Oscars in 2023?
    The Academy announced the initial roster of presenters for the 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 2, 2023. The roster includes Deepika Padukone, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Connelly, Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Zoe Saldaa, and Donnie Yen.

    Danai Gurira, Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek Pinault, Elizabeth Banks, Antonio Banderas, John Cho, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver are among the second batch of presenters.

    Who will take the stage at the Oscars 2023?
    Rihanna will sing 'Lift Me Up,' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, during the performance. Lady Gaga will also take the stage to sing 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick. MM Keeravani's 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR will be signed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava. Lenny Kravitz will present the 'In Memoriam' performance.

    What are the different prize categories?
    The Oscars will be presented in 23 categories, including directing, acting, music, costume, design, editing, and cosmetics and style.
     

