Satyaprem ki katha Trailer OUT: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film worth watching? See this video

    Satyaprem Ki Katha's trailer has finally been released! The connection between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the video is just incredible.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sajid Nadiadwala's much-anticipated film, will finally hit cinemas on June 29. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani play key roles in the forthcoming film. The film is a musical love story that reunites Kartik and Kiara for the second time following their previous collaboration, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

    Fans won't have to wait long because the filmmakers released the trailer on the internet on June 5! It is also said that the upcoming film, which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, appears to be a beautiful love story with a complete 90s experience.

    Satyaprem Ki Katha Storyline: 
    Satyaprem Ki Katha reintroduces Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as each other's love interests. The trailer, directed by Sameer Vidwans, takes us into the life of Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha.

    The trailer gives a glimpse of an intense and dramatic love story between Satya and Katha with a backdrop of scenic locations, goosebumps-invoking dialogues by Kartik Aaryan, drama, emotions, love story, romance, family bonding, and emotional undertones, which has already piqued the excitement of die-hard Kartik Aaryan fans that have waited for an out-and-out romantic drama film of Kartik and the 'Shehzada' star has not disappointed his fans in any way.

    In the trailer, we meet SatyaPrem (Kartik Aaryan) as an orphan whose mother, Diwali (Ratna Pathak Shah), forces him to labour like a donkey all day at home. His sister also makes fun of him, telling his mother, "Internet pe isko followers ni milte, toh ladki kya milegi." It irritates SatyaPrem even more. He meets and falls in love with Katha (Kiara Advani). They have a passionate love tale that incorporates emotions, drama, family bonding, a love triangle, a battle, carnage, and other elements. SatyaPrem and Katha marry against all obstacles. Their lives become more difficult after their big-fat Gujarati wedding, as their love becomes more convoluted. 

    About Satyaprem Ki Katha
    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani feature in Satyaprem Ki Katha after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They appear to have switched genres with this, with an overtly romantic plot. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania round out the cast.

    NGE and Namah Pictures collaborated on the film as well. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia received a National Award for their feature films, Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal, with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans. Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
