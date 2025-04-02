Lifestyle

South Sudan to Burundi: 7 poorest countries in the World; Read on

The world's poorest countries face economic struggles due to conflict, weak infrastructure, and inflation, with low GDP per capita and financial instability

Image credits: Pixabay

South Sudan

South Sudan holds the title of the world's poorest country, with GDP per capita of $960. Its currency, South Sudanese pound, trades at approximately 130 SSP per USD

Image credits: Pixabay

Burundi

Burundi is among the lowest-ranked economies globally, with a GDP per capita of $1,010. The Burundian Franc (BIF) is valued at 2,961 per USD

Image credits: Pixabay

Central African Republic (CAR)

The CAR has GDP per capita of $1,310, making it one of poorest nations in world. Its currency, the Central African CFA Franc (XAF), is exchanged at approximately 637 per USD

Image credits: Pixabay

Malawi

With a GDP per capita of $1,760, Malawi also faces economic hardships. The Malawian kwacha (MWK) trades at around 1,735 per USD. The country relies heavily on agriculture

Image credits: Pixabay

Mozambique

Mozambique has a GDP per capita of $1,790. The Mozambican Metical (MZN) is exchanged at about 63.91 per USD. The country struggles with political instability

Image credits: Pixabay

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

The DRC has a GDP per capita of $1,860. Its currency, the Congolese franc (CDF), is exchanged at fluctuating rates due to economic instability

Image credits: Pixabay

Niger

Niger has GDP per capita of approximately $1,950. The country’s economy is largely dependent on agriculture, making it vulnerable to droughts and other climate-related challenges

Image credits: Pixabay

