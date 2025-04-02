South Sudan to Burundi: 7 poorest countries in the World; Read on

Lifestyle
The world's poorest countries face economic struggles due to conflict, weak infrastructure, and inflation, with low GDP per capita and financial instability
South Sudan holds the title of the world's poorest country, with GDP per capita of $960. Its currency, South Sudanese pound, trades at approximately 130 SSP per USD
Burundi is among the lowest-ranked economies globally, with a GDP per capita of $1,010. The Burundian Franc (BIF) is valued at 2,961 per USD
The CAR has GDP per capita of $1,310, making it one of poorest nations in world. Its currency, the Central African CFA Franc (XAF), is exchanged at approximately 637 per USD
With a GDP per capita of $1,760, Malawi also faces economic hardships. The Malawian kwacha (MWK) trades at around 1,735 per USD. The country relies heavily on agriculture
Mozambique has a GDP per capita of $1,790. The Mozambican Metical (MZN) is exchanged at about 63.91 per USD. The country struggles with political instability
The DRC has a GDP per capita of $1,860. Its currency, the Congolese franc (CDF), is exchanged at fluctuating rates due to economic instability
Niger has GDP per capita of approximately $1,950. The country’s economy is largely dependent on agriculture, making it vulnerable to droughts and other climate-related challenges
