Ola S1 X at Rs 6,000? Here’s how you can buy affordable EV scooter with 190 km range

The Ola S1X is one of the strongest scooters with long-distance travel capabilities at a great price. Learn about the details of buying this scooter in monthly installments.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

Ola S1 X: Ola Motors is one of the leading electric scooter companies in India today, and many of their scooters are becoming popular in the market. If you are also planning to buy a great electric scooter from Ola, the Ola S1 X (3kW) , but the budget is a little low, now you don't have to worry! Because now you can make it yours by paying just a nominal advance of ₹6,000! So let's find out about the easy finance plan available on this electric scooter.
 

article_image2

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola S1 X (3kWh): Strong in features and performance!

First, let's talk about the features and battery pack of the Ola S1 X (3kWh) electric scooter. The company has provided features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging port and digital speedometer in it. At the same time, for performance, it has an electric motor with a peak power of 3kW and a lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 3 kWh, which is capable of going up to 190 km on a single full charge.

article_image3

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola S1 X (3kWh): Price in your budget!

There are many Ola electric scooters in our country, but if you want to buy a value-for-money electric scooter that offers good range and performance at a low price, the Ola S1 X (3kWh) will be a great choice. The starting ex-showroom price of this electric scooter in the Indian market is around ₹89,999.
 

article_image4

Scooter suitable for long journeys

Ola S1 X (3kWh): Easy way to EMI!

To buy the Ola S1 X (3kWh) electric scooter on EMI under the finance plan, you must first pay a down payment of ₹ 6,000. After this, the bank will easily give you a loan at an interest rate of 9.7% for the next 3 years. To repay this, you have to pay an EMI of around ₹ 2,877 every month for the next 36 months. (Note: EMI amount may vary slightly depending on your city and bank rules.

