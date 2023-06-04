Nazriya Nazim to Manju Warrier-Meet top 7 Malayalam actresses and know their work

Considering the latest consensus evaluating various factors such as acting, filmography and awards, we have listed the seven most highly talented Mollywood actresses who are sought after for their exceptional acting skills. By Mahalekshmi

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mollywood, also known as the Malayalam film industry, has been known for its beautiful and, more evidently, talented pool of actresses. With several accolades and awards crowning them, the women of the industry give performances that leave the audience in wonderment. Narrowing down the list to just a handful of names is quite challenging. Considering the latest consensus evaluating various factors such as acting, filmography and awards, we have put together a few of the highly talented actresses in Mollywood who are sought after for their exceptional acting skills.

Manju Warrier: Making her remarkable debut in the film "Sallapam", Manju Warrier is regarded as one of the finest actresses in Mollywood. After arriving in the industry at quite a young age, the actress made a huge comeback after a break in her career. She delivered numerous critically acclaimed performances, showcasing her versatility and talent in films. ‘How Old Are You’, ‘Aaraam Thampuran’ and ‘Lucifer’ are some of her notable works.

Parvathy Thiruvothu: Having earned widespread recognition for her brilliant acting skills, Parvathy is known for her portrayal of diverse and challenging roles in movies. She is critically acclaimed for movies like "Take Off," "Charlie," and "Uyare," garnering praise for her nuanced performances. Debuting in the 2006 film ‘Out of Syllabus’, she is one of the most talented artists in the industry.

Rima Kallingal: Known for her versatile acting and strong screen presence, Rima has managed to portray some powerful characters. She has showcased her talent in films like "22 Female Kottayam" and "Rani Padmini", establishing herself as a talented actress in Mollywood. Her recent film ‘Neelavellicham’ garnered great critical acclaim, one of the factors being her stunning performance.

Nazriya Nazim: Being a child actress, Nazriya Nazim is a talented actress who has made a mark in Mollywood with her energetic and natural acting style. Her bubbly and fun character has captured the heart of the audience. She has appeared in films such as "Bangalore Days" and "Ohm Shanthi Oshaana" and continues to impress with her performances.

Nimisha Sajayan: Nimisha Sajayan has emerged as a talented actress in Mollywood with her impressive performances in movies like "Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum" and "Chola." She has displayed remarkable acting skills and has received critical acclaim for her roles. ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ was a breakthrough role as the film managed to question the societal position of a married woman.

Aparna Balamurali: With her breakthrough performance in the film "Maheshinte Prathikaaram,” she has a natural flair for portraying realistic characters and has impressed the audience with her versatility. Her notable works include "Sunday Holiday", ‘Soorarai Pottru’ in Tamil, and her recent appearance in ‘2018’.

