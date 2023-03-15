Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika QUITS Instagram, deletes all her pictures

    Late filmmaker Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik deleted her social media account a few days after the veteran actor's death.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Satish Kaushik died a little more than a week ago. The death of the veteran actor shocked his family and fans. While celebrities gathered to support his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika, the 11-year-old shared a photo in Satish's memory at the time. Vanshika, on the other hand, appears to have deleted her Instagram account entirely.

    Vanshika's account appears to be unavailable at the time of reporting. Vanshika had a public account and frequently shared posts for the uninitiated. Satish was mentioned in a number of her blogs as well. Vanshika shared an adorable picture with her adoring father Satish Kaushik in her final post before deleting the account. 

    Vanshika was snapped holding her father, Satish Kaushik, close to her as they both smiled for the camera. She dropped a heart emoji as her caption which was followed by empowering words of condolences by the fans.

    Satish Kaushik, who appeared in films such as Mr. India, died of a heart attack on his way to the hospital in New Delhi, according to Anupam Kher. 
    Satish’s nephew Nishant told the media that the family is yet to know the terms of Kaushik’s death.

    "They are trying to come to terms but no… they are in bad shape. Shashi aunty falls silent, and memories flood back. Vanshika may not admit it in front of the guests, but she begins to feel uneasy when she retires into a corner. "Life has come to a halt for his family," he said, adding that Satish Kaushik's ashes have been scattered in Haridwar.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
