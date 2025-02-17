BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' suffers another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category

BAFTA 2025 saw Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light lose to Emilia Perez in the Best Film Not in English category, marking its third major setback after Golden Globes and Critics Choice.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 17, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Director Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' failed to fetch an award at the 78th edition of BAFTA.

All We Imagine As Light, which was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language category, lost to France's Emilia Perez.

This was the third major upset for Kapadia and India, as the film also did not win any awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

Despite the loss, 'All We Imagine As Light' has garnered significant recognition, making waves in the international film industry. It became the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town.

BAFTA Awards were streamed in India on Lionsgate Play. 

