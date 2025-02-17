UP wedding turns tragic! Bridegroom’s relative shot dead by bride’s uncle after criticizing food quality

A tragic incident unfolded at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh where the bride's uncle shot and killed a relative of the bridegroom after he criticized the quality of food served at the event.

Agra: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (Feb 15) night, a relative of the bridegroom was shot dead by the bride's uncle in front of numerous wedding guests after he criticized the quality of the food served to the wedding guests. DSP (Sahawar) Shahida Nasrin confirmed that a murder case has been filed against the bride's uncle, Vijay Kumar, who has since been arrested.

The tragedy occurred in Roshan Nagar village, located in the Sahawar area of Kasganj district.

Arun Kumar, 37, was part of the wedding procession from Sikandrarao in Hathras. His brother Lalit revealed that Arun had commented about the food being undercooked and of poor quality while eating after the ceremony.

"Hearing the complaint, the bride's uncle (in his early 50s) had a heated argument with him and in a fit of rage, pulled out an illegal 315-bore firearm and shot him in the head, in front of everyone. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead," Lalit said as quoted by Times of India.

A police officer further clarified that the wedding took place at the residence of Rumal Singh, whose daughter was the bride. "Following a complaint from the victim's family, a case was registered under Section 103 of the BNS Act (murder). The firearm used in the killing has also been recovered," the officer stated.

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ

Latest Videos