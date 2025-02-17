UP wedding turns tragic! Bridegroom’s relative shot dead by bride’s uncle after criticizing food quality

A tragic incident unfolded at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh where the bride's uncle shot and killed a relative of the bridegroom after he criticized the quality of food served at the event.

Uttar pradesh wedding turns tragic bridegroom relative shot dead by bride uncle over poor food quality anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Agra: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (Feb 15) night, a relative of the bridegroom was shot dead by the bride's uncle in front of numerous wedding guests after he criticized the quality of the food served to the wedding guests. DSP (Sahawar) Shahida Nasrin confirmed that a murder case has been filed against the bride's uncle, Vijay Kumar, who has since been arrested. 

The tragedy occurred in Roshan Nagar village, located in the Sahawar area of Kasganj district. 

Arun Kumar, 37, was part of the wedding procession from Sikandrarao in Hathras. His brother Lalit revealed that Arun had commented about the food being undercooked and of poor quality while eating after the ceremony.

"Hearing the complaint, the bride's uncle (in his early 50s) had a heated argument with him and in a fit of rage, pulled out an illegal 315-bore firearm and shot him in the head, in front of everyone. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead," Lalit said as quoted by Times of India.

A police officer further clarified that the wedding took place at the residence of Rumal Singh, whose daughter was the bride. "Following a complaint from the victim's family, a case was registered under Section 103 of the BNS Act (murder). The firearm used in the killing has also been recovered," the officer stated.

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response shk

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife anr

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby girl dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife

Mysuru SHOCKER! Businessman, his mother, wife & son found dead at home; financial stress suspected shk

Mysuru SHOCKER! Businessman, his mother, wife & son found dead at home; financial stress suspected

CRPF and Delhi Police deployed to manage crowd control at New Delhi railway station after deadly stampede dmn

CRPF and Delhi Police deployed to manage crowd control at New Delhi railway station after deadly stampede

Haryana man recounts US deportation horror: 'Paid Rs 35 lakh, starved in Panama jungle & faced 220-day ordeal' shk

Haryana man recounts US deportation horror: 'Paid Rs 35 lakh, starved in Panama jungle & faced 220-day ordeal'

Recent Stories

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response shk

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns dmn

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance AJR

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife anr

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby girl dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon