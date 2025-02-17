Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s film leads 2025 with Rs. 100 crore opening; CHECK

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is making waves at the box office! The film had a fantastic opening weekend, performing exceptionally well on its third day of release. It's also receiving a positive response worldwide.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava is roaring at the box office. The film has been setting new records every day since its release. Director Laxman Utekar's film's earnings have shaken the box office. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the film's first weekend, i.e., the third day, have been released. The film is very close to recovering its cost. According to a report by sacnilk.com, the film has collected 48.5 crores on its third day. Chhaava's earnings saw a jump of 31.08 percent on the third day.

budget 2025
article_image2

Chhaava's Box Office Collection

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava was released on February 14. The film received a good response from the audience upon its release. The period drama film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is setting new records every day. The film had a grand opening with 31 crores on the first day. On the second day, Chhaava did a business of 37 crores. On the third day, the film did a business of 48.5 crores. With this, the film has earned 116.5 crores at the Indian box office. Talking about worldwide earnings, Chhaava has done a business of about 150 crores in three days.

article_image3

About the film Chhaava

Director Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. His portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj is highly praised. Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna has played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Yesubai. Akshay Khanna is also in the film, playing the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film, made on a budget of 130 crores, is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

ALSO READ: Chhaava to Kesari: Top 6 highest opening day Bollywood Historical hits

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: Guitar Man's director and Kim's former agency reactions

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan's reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS NTI

Rekha and Hrithik Roshan’s reunion reminds fans of iconic Koi... Mil Gaya moments- See PHOTOS

Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns NTI

Shakira hospitalized for 'abdominal issue', cancels Peru concert amid health concerns

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light suffers' another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category NTI

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' suffers another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category

Recent Stories

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response shk

Nita Ambani asked to choose between PM Modi & Mukesh Ambani during rapid fire at Harvard. WATCH her response

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns dmn

South Korea removes Chinese AI app DeepSeek from app stores over data privacy concerns

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Agarkar and Gambhir involved in a heated debate selection meeting; Here's why

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance AJR

TCS set to roll out salary hikes for FY25, with variations based on performance, office attendance

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife anr

Mumbai SHOCKER! 3-month-old baby girl dies after father throws her in anger following dispute with wife

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon