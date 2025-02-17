Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal’s film leads 2025 with Rs. 100 crore opening; CHECK

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' is making waves at the box office! The film had a fantastic opening weekend, performing exceptionally well on its third day of release. It's also receiving a positive response worldwide.

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava is roaring at the box office. The film has been setting new records every day since its release. Director Laxman Utekar's film's earnings have shaken the box office. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the film's first weekend, i.e., the third day, have been released. The film is very close to recovering its cost. According to a report by sacnilk.com, the film has collected 48.5 crores on its third day. Chhaava's earnings saw a jump of 31.08 percent on the third day.

Chhaava's Box Office Collection Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava was released on February 14. The film received a good response from the audience upon its release. The period drama film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is setting new records every day. The film had a grand opening with 31 crores on the first day. On the second day, Chhaava did a business of 37 crores. On the third day, the film did a business of 48.5 crores. With this, the film has earned 116.5 crores at the Indian box office. Talking about worldwide earnings, Chhaava has done a business of about 150 crores in three days.

About the film Chhaava Director Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. His portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj is highly praised. Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna has played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Yesubai. Akshay Khanna is also in the film, playing the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film, made on a budget of 130 crores, is produced by Dinesh Vijan. ALSO READ: Chhaava to Kesari: Top 6 highest opening day Bollywood Historical hits

