Indian Oil to NBCC: 7 Best stocks to buy for long-term high returns

Business
Titagarh Rail Systems shares are near a 52-week low, down 21% in February. Nuvama targets ₹1,197, offering a 50% upside from the current price.
Nuvama has given a BUY rating on Suraj Estate. Its target price is ₹661, which is about 99% higher than the current price. The brokerage has reduced the old target from ₹992.
Elara Capital has recommended buying Dollar Industries shares. Its target is ₹669, which is about 65% higher than the current price. The stock is down 40% from its high.
Elara Capital has also recommended investing in HG Infra Engineering shares. Its target is ₹1,760. The brokerage's old target was ₹1,892. The stock can give returns of up to 55%.
Nuvama has maintained a buy rating on NBCC shares. Its target has been reduced from ₹133 to ₹119. The share is currently in the range of ₹82. From here, the stock can go up by 45%.
Elara Capital has recommended buying SJVN shares. Its target price has been reduced from ₹137 to ₹131, which is about 45% higher than the current price.
HSBC has given a buy rating on Indian Oil. Its target is ₹170. The share is currently in the range of ₹117. Thus, it can give investors returns of up to 45%.
Consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
