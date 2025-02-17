Lifestyle

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures

1. Elephant

In mythology, elephants are considered symbols of wisdom, protection, and good luck.

2. Cat

In various cultures, especially in Japan, cats are considered lucky. Prosperity is believed to come with a cat.

3. Ladybug

This colorful insect is believed to bring good luck. Wishes made upon seeing this insect are believed to come true.

4. Horse

Horses are symbols of power and freedom. In some cultures, keeping a horse figurine is believed to bring good luck.

5. Frog

According to some traditional beliefs, frogs are considered a symbol of prosperity and fertility.

6. Turtle

Considered a symbol of longevity and stability, turtles are believed to bring good luck and protection.

7. Goldfish

In Feng Shui, goldfish signify wealth and prosperity. They are believed to bring abundance when kept in homes.

