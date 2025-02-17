Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures

Lifestyle
In mythology, elephants are considered symbols of wisdom, protection, and good luck.
In various cultures, especially in Japan, cats are considered lucky. Prosperity is believed to come with a cat.
This colorful insect is believed to bring good luck. Wishes made upon seeing this insect are believed to come true.
Horses are symbols of power and freedom. In some cultures, keeping a horse figurine is believed to bring good luck.
According to some traditional beliefs, frogs are considered a symbol of prosperity and fertility.
Considered a symbol of longevity and stability, turtles are believed to bring good luck and protection.
In Feng Shui, goldfish signify wealth and prosperity. They are believed to bring abundance when kept in homes.
