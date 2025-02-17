Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

Famous South Korean actress Kim Sea Ron is known for her role in recent webseries 'Bloodhound'. Her death news is trending all over the internet leaving the whole Korean Entertainment Industry shocked. Here's what we know about the death of this actress and funeral details.

Kim Sae Ron is a well-known South Korean actress. She was born in 2000 and started her career in 2009 as a child artist. Kim Sae appeared in A Girl at My Door, Manhole, Snowy Road, etc. She also appeared in many web series like Love Playlist, The Great Shaman Ga Doo-Shim, Kiss Sixth Sense, and Bloodhounds. She is well known for her role in Bloodhounds. She wrapped her shoot for the upcoming film Guitar Man in November 2024, and as of now, the film is in its post-production stage.

Kim Sae Ron death:

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16th, 2025. This actress is known for her role in 'The Man from Nowhere' and has been part of many dramas. She is 24 years old, and fans are shocked with this news.

Her dead body was discovered by her friend after she didn't show up for a pre-committed meeting. She called the police, and they started investigating further. According to the authorities, there were no signs of forced entry into the house, and no suicide note was found. The cause of death is still mysterious.

Kim's death is a sudden shock to the Korean entertainment industry and her global fanbase. She had a versatile career before she was stuck with a drunk driving incident in 2022.

Kim sae Ron's funeral:

Kim Sae Ron's funeral will take place on February 19 at 6.20 am KST as a final farewell. This is set to be done at Seoul Asan Medical Center in Pungnap 2-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, according to K-media agency. Her coffin will be out on 19th of february and her last rites will be performed by her father and her whole family is in grief knowing the sudden and tragic loss of their elder daughter.

