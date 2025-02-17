Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details 

Famous South Korean actress Kim Sea Ron is known for her role in recent webseries 'Bloodhound'. Her death news is trending all over the internet leaving the whole Korean Entertainment Industry shocked. Here's what we know about the death of this actress and funeral details. 

Kim Sae Ron death: All about actress death and funeral details MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Kim Sae Ron is a well-known South Korean actress. She was born in 2000 and started her career in 2009 as a child artist. Kim Sae appeared in A Girl at My Door, Manhole, Snowy Road, etc. She also appeared in many web series like Love Playlist, The Great Shaman Ga Doo-Shim, Kiss Sixth Sense, and Bloodhounds. She is well known for her role in Bloodhounds. She wrapped her shoot for the upcoming film Guitar Man in November 2024, and as of now, the film is in its post-production stage.

Kim Sae Ron death: 

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16th, 2025. This actress is known for her role in 'The Man from Nowhere' and has been part of many dramas. She is 24 years old, and fans are shocked with this news. 

Her dead body was discovered by her friend after she didn't show up for a pre-committed meeting. She called the police, and they started investigating further. According to the authorities, there were no signs of forced entry into the house, and no suicide note was found. The cause of death is still mysterious.

Kim's death is a sudden shock to the Korean entertainment industry and her global fanbase. She had a versatile career before she was stuck with a drunk driving incident in 2022.

Kim sae Ron's funeral:

Kim Sae Ron's funeral will take place on February 19 at 6.20 am KST as a final farewell. This is set to be done at Seoul Asan Medical Center in Pungnap 2-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, according to K-media agency. Her coffin will be out on 19th of february and her last rites will be performed by her father and her whole family is in grief knowing the sudden and tragic loss of their elder daughter. 

ALSO READ:  6 Best Binge Worthy Korean Dramas for Beginners

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light suffers' another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category NTI

BAFTA 2025: Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' suffers another loss to 'Emilia Perez' in major category

SNL 50th: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds walk Red Carpet amid Justin Baldoni legal controversy NTI

SNL 50th: Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds walk Red Carpet amid Justin Baldoni legal controversy

BAFTA 2025: Adrien Brody to Kieran Culkin make big win; Check full list of winners NTI

BAFTA 2025: Adrien Brody to Kieran Culkin make big win; Check full list of winners

Ed Sheeran wears team India's Champion's trophy jersey at Gurugram concert [WATCH] ATG

Ed Sheeran wears team India's Champion's trophy jersey at Gurugram concert [WATCH]

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela share INTENSE romantic scene from Anurag Basu's untitled drama [WATCH] ATG

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela share INTENSE romantic scene from Anurag Basu's untitled drama [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures gcw

Cat to Horse: 7 animals considered lucky across cultures

West Bengal government's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout AJR

West Bengal govt's big update on DA hike: Employees to get massive payout

NEET MDS 2025: Register for NEET MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April iwh

NEET MDS 2025: Register for MDS exam from February 18, exam will be held on this date in April

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ anr

Kerala cops continue traffic violations amidst DGP's strict directive on fines; 4000 notices sent to police HQ

Alia Bhatt to collaborate with director Nag Ashwin on an exciting new project? Here what we know NTI

Alia Bhatt to collaborate with director Nag Ashwin on an exciting new project? Here what we know

Recent Videos

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

'Radhe Radhe': Rishi Sunak Greeted at Taj Mahal, Visits With Wife, Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty

Video Icon
Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Hindu Unity at RSS Event in Bengal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Government over New Delhi Stampede | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Bigg Boss 18's Karan Veer Mehra CONFESSES Love to Chum Darang on Valentine's Day! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

‘Politically Motivated’: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Dismisses BJP’s ISI allegations | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon