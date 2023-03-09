Satish Kaushik funeral: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and many more pay their last respect

Satish Kaushik Last Rites: An actor-director, died of a heart attack on March 8 in Gurugram at 66. Bollywood celebrities came to pay their respects.

Satish Kaushik, an actor, director, and producer, died of a heart attack at age 66. The news of the renowned actor's untimely death has shocked the whole Bollywood community. Anupam Kher, a close friend of the late filmmaker, confirmed the information in a tweet.

His industry colleagues expressed their condolences and recollections of him on social media. Satish Kaushik's lifeless remains were carried to his Mumbai apartment when he visited a friend in Delhi.

Satish Kaushik, who rose to prominence in Bollywood, has collaborated with established performers and rising talents. According to sources, the late filmmaker's body was transferred to a hospital in Delhi for a post-mortem test. His lifeless remains will be transported to his Mumbai house for last rituals.

His close friends like Boney Kapoor, Raza Murad, Rakesh Roshan, Anu Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep Kapoor paid their respects at the late actor's apartment.

Other celebrities who met the family were Pankaj Tripathi, Rakhi Sawant, Satish Shah, Shehnaaz Gill, and singer Ila Arun. Javed Akhtar, a poet and screenwriter, also came to offer his respects.

Farhan Akhtar arrived with his wife Shibani Dandekar. Ishaan Khatter has also been seen with his mother, Neelima Azeem. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan paid their respects to the late actor.

The late filmmaker was recently seen at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s annual Holi party. He appeared jolly and had a good time in the company of his friends. He even uploaded a few snaps from the party on his Instagram account. A day later, he traveled to Delhi to visit a friend where he reportedly fell ill and succumbed to death on his way to the hospital.