Satish Kaushik passed away: Neena Gupta, Salman Khan give heartfelt tribute to their friend

Neena Gupta, the Bollywood actress, shared a good rapport with Satish Kaushik. The 'Badhaai Ho' star has shared an emotional heartfelt video as she remembered him. Salman Khan gives tribute to the late star by claiming how much he 'always loved him'.

Actor and director Satish Kaushik's sudden demise has shocked his fans and the entire Hindi film industry. He passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. Earlier, actor and late star Satish Kaushik's best friend, Anupam Kher, revealed that Satish Kaushik was in Delhi when he passed away.

Soon after the news of his demise was shared by Anupam Kher at 5 am today, celebs and fans are mourning his unexpected death. Amongst all the stars, actress Neena Gupta, who shared a good rapport with Satish Kaushik, shared a heartfelt video as she remembered him.

Neena Gupta took to Instagram and shared a video remembering the late actor. In the video, she spoke about her fond memories with Satish Kaushik and how they used to call each other Kaushikan and Nancy. Neena also revealed that their friendship goes back to their college days. She called his demise scary and sad. Neena also talked about his daughter and wife. She added how it was a difficult time for them. Neena said that she will always be there for them. Neena Gupta shared the video and wrote, "Goodbye Kaushikan."

Salman Khan, the global superstar, took to his official Twitter handle and posted a heartfelt tribute to his dear friend and late star. He wrote, "Always loved cared n respected him n shall always remember him for the man, that he was. May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji."

