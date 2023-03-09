Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Satish Kaushik's wife? Also know about his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika

    Satish Kaushik passes away: While the film industry and fans mourn his passing, our thoughts are with the late actor's wife and daughter. Few people are aware of them. Let's have a look at them.

    Who is Satish Kaushik's wife? Know about his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Satish Kaushik, a veteran actor, died on Thursday after having a heart attack. After celebrating Holi with friends and family in Delhi, the actor became unwell and was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He died at 66, leaving behind his wife, Shahi Kaushik and their 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. 

    Satish Kaushik's demise has shocked his fans and industry colleagues. Anupam Kher, his best friend and veteran actor, is saddened and says it would be tough for him to recover from this loss.

    While the industry and fans mourn Satish Kaushik's passing, their thoughts turn to the late actor's wife and daughter. Few people are aware of them.

    Who is Satish Kaushik's wife?
    Shashi Kaushik is Satish Kaushik's wife. The couple had a solid relationship and had been together for almost 30 years. In 1985, the couple married. She is a producer best recognised for her work on the film Chorriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. While Shashi is not a prominent figure, she regularly accompanies Satish Kaushik to award ceremonies and events.

    Who is Satish Kaushik's daughter?
    Satish Kaushik and Shashi have a 10-year-old daughter. Sanu Kaushik, the legendary actor's two-year-old son, died in 1996. After 18 years of marriage, Satish welcomed his daughter Vanshika in 2012 at 56. Vanshika was conceived through a surrogate mother.

    Meanwhile, Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's Holi celebration on March 7 and subsequently celebrated Holi with his family. He travelled to Delhi the next morning to celebrate Holi with his NSD and childhood pals. Yet he got restless after playing Holi. He was brought to Fortis Hospital after complaining of discomfort, but he died in the automobile late at night. When his relatives arrived at the hospital, he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

    Satish Kaushik's last social media post was a collection of photos from the Holi celebrations in Mumbai, which famed lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar organised on March 7. 

    He posted several photos from the celebration, including ones with Akhtar, Richa-Ali, and Mahima Choudhary, and wrote, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu @babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
