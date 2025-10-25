Satish Shah Death: Veteran actor Satish Shah passes away at the age of 74. His comic roles in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, will forever remain iconic

Veteran actor Satish Shah, widely remembered for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on October 25 at the age of 74 due to kidney complications.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram to express his grief over the passing of veteran actor Satish Shah. He mentioned that Shah had passed away a few hours earlier due to kidney failure and was taken to Hinduja Hospital, where he breathed his last. Pandit described the actor’s demise as a great loss to the film industry and offered his condolences, saying Om Shanti.

Scroll to load tweet…

The 74-year-old veteran actor, known for his memorable performances in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Main Hoon Na, had been struggling with kidney issues and had recently undergone a transplant.

According to reports, his mortal remains are currently at the hospital, and the funeral is expected to be held on Sunday.

As his last post on X yesterday was wishing late actor Sammi Kapoor on his birthday.

Scroll to load tweet…

Satish Shah Career

His career spanned both films and television, with notable appearances in hits such as Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Om Shanti Om, reflecting his ability to excel in a variety of genres.

On the small screen, his role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is remembered as one of Indian television’s most memorable comic performances. He also starred in the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, a show that left a lasting mark on its era.

His passing represents a significant loss for the Indian entertainment industry.