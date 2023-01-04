Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satish Shah's fitting reply to racist comments at Heathrow airport hailed by netizens

    Best remembered by audiences and fans as Indravadan Sarabhai from the cult show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, iconic star Satish Shah's reply to racist comments that he faced at Heathrow airport is winning the hearts of social media users and netizens.

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    While Satish Shah has received abundant love and applause from audiences and fans in both the bollywood and Indian television industry for making them laugh with his bang-on comic timing and funny dialogues, it is true that the star has created a strong and massive fanbase over the past many years within his illustrious career. Fans who have grown up watching his nuanced performances and dialogue delivery in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai do miss watching him on the screens, be it on television or in bollywood films. 

    However, it is his response to the racist comment that is winning the hearts of many on the internet. The actor shared with his fans about the incident through a tweet, disclosing details of what exactly happened.

    It so happened that the actor Satish Shah was flying in first class. However, a Heathrow Airport staff member made a snide remark about him, asking aloud to his colleague, "How can they afford first class?." Satish overheard the staff member passing the racist remark indirectly. In response to the same, he quipped Because we are Indians, with a smile.

    Satish Shah's tweet dated January 2, 2023, read, "I replied with a proud smile because we are Indians after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate, how can they afford 1st class?."

    Satish Shah's way of giving a polite yet sassy comment was appreciated and lauded by many. Some even revisited their own experiences with racism that they had faced in the UK. One user even tagged the official handle of Heathrow Airport in the comments and asked them to sack all their racist employees. A user's reply to the tweet read, "Shack your staff who are racist. Indians are richer than the job providers in UK and UK's real citizens. Keep in mind that."

    Satish Shah rose to fame after his brilliant performance in the cult classic black comedy film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, directed by Kundan Shah. After that, he appeared in many films in his career, such as Main Hoon Na, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Om Shanti Om. On the Television industry front, Satish is best known for his appearances in Filmi Chakkar and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He was paired with Ratna Pathak in both television shows. Fans still love the show and cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai even today.

