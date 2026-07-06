Lionel Richie, 77, reassured fans of his well-being after a health scare during a St. Paul concert forced him to postpone tour dates. He thanked fans on Instagram and has since returned to the stage for shows in Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Richie Reassures Fans and Returns to Stage

Legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie has reassured fans that he is recovering well after an onstage health scare forced him to postpone the opening dates of his North American 'Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, according to E! News. The 77-year-old music icon shared a health update on Instagram on July 4, a week after experiencing a dizzy spell during his opening-night performance in St. Paul, Minnesota, which led to the postponement of his scheduled concerts in Illinois and Ohio.

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"Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," Richie wrote. "I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you."

Despite the setback, Richie returned to the stage for his June 30 concert in Pittsburgh and July 1 performance in Detroit, expressing his appreciation for fans who attended the shows. "Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy," he wrote. "The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd... we made real memories together." Looking ahead, the singer added, "Let's party all night long!," according to E! News.

Details of the Onstage Incident

Richie experienced the medical scare while performing his hit song 'Dancing on the Ceiling', the ninth song in his setlist during the June 24 concert in St. Paul. Addressing the audience after feeling unwell, he said, "What I have learned from my years of being in the business, when you're feeling dizzy, sit your ass down. When you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your ass down."

Lightening the moment with humour, he added, "I want you to know that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down." He then joked, "It's a bad sign. That's a bad sign, y'all," according to E! News.

Richie continued performing briefly before leaving the stage about 15 minutes later after singing The Commodores'1978 classic "Three Times a Lady."

Following a pause, saxophonist Dino Soldo informed the audience that the concert would not continue. "Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well," Soldo announced. "He won't be able to continue with the show."

Tour Dates Postponed

The health scare also forced Richie to postpone his June 26 concert in Chicago and his June 27 show in Columbus.

Announcing the postponements on June 25, Live Nation Chicago said, "Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his show on Friday, June 26, in Chicago, IL, and Saturday, June 27, in Columbus, OH," according to E! News. The statement added, "Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans," according to E! News. (ANI)