Donna Kelce has described her son Travis Kelce's wedding to singer Taylor Swift as 'magical.' The ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden on July 3, with Jason Kelce as best man and Austin Swift as Man of Honor, attended by 1,000 guests.

Donna Kelce has shared her first public reaction following the wedding of her son, NFL star Travis Kelce, and Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift, describing the ceremony as nothing short of "magical," according to E! News.

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Breaking her silence after the couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3, Donna reflected on the celebration in an Instagram video. "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," Donna said. The wedding brought both families together in a grand celebration attended by around 1,000 guests. Travis' brother Jason Kelce served as his best man, while Taylor's brother Austin Swift stood by her side as Man of Honor.

Families Share Their Joy

Donna's latest comments echo the admiration she has expressed for her son's relationship with Taylor since the pair began dating in the summer of 2023. "I can tell you this," Donna told The Wall Street Journal in November 2023. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time.... God bless him. He shot for the stars!," according to E! News.

Taylor's family has also warmly embraced the relationship. In The End of an Era docuseries last year, Taylor's mother Andrea Swift praised Travis, saying, "Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness." Andrea also recalled how she first learned about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's interest in her daughter. "I'm looking at the headlines and perusing around what's on the internet," Andrea said in the docuseries. "I see that this guy came to your show, and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you," according to E! News.

Travis' father Ed Kelce also expressed his excitement ahead of the wedding during a June 2026 interview with FOX 29 Philadelphia. "I am super excited," Ed said. "She is a sweetheart." He further described Taylor as "truly the girl next door," highlighting the close bond she has formed with the Kelce family, according to E! News.

Since going public with their relationship in 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have frequently been supported by both families, with their wedding marking the latest chapter in one of entertainment and sports' most closely followed love stories. (ANI)