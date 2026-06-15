A very sad piece of news has come from the entertainment world. Actress Sanchita Ugale has passed away at the young age of 30. She was known for her roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. Here's a look at her life, career, and family.

A very sad piece of news has come from the TV and film industry. The death of actress Sanchita Ugale has left her fans and the entertainment world in deep shock. Her passing away at the young age of 30 has raised many questions. The police are investigating the matter, and the cause of her death is not yet clear. Let's find out who Sanchita Ugale was, some lesser-known facts about her, and take a look at her unseen pictures.

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Who was Sanchita Ugale?

Sanchita Ugale was a rising actress in the TV and film industry. She had made a name for herself in a short time with her acting skills. She played several memorable characters, from the small screen to the big screen. What stood out was her natural and effortless acting, which audiences really liked.

Recognition from TV Shows

Sanchita had worked in many popular TV serials. She gained the most recognition from hit shows like "Kumkum Bhagya" and "Wagle Ki Duniya". Through these serials, she became a familiar face in many homes. Viewers appreciated the simplicity and emotional depth in her characters.

Made Her Mark in Films Too

It wasn't just TV; Sanchita also made her presence felt in films. She played a character named Sukoon in the movie "Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi". More recently, she played the role of Tarabai in Vicky Kaushal's much-talked-about film "Chhaava". Even though her screen time was limited, her performance was praised.

Sanchita Ugale's Family

Sanchita Ugale's family includes her parents and a younger sister. According to information, Sanchita lived with her parents and sister in the Achole area of Nalasopara, near Mumbai. She was alone at home at the time of the incident. She was later taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

5 Things Few People Know About Sanchita Ugale

Sanchita started her career with small roles.

She was moderately active in both TV and films.

Her natural expressions in her acting were highly praised.

She would also share updates related to her work on social media.

She was considered a hardworking and quiet artist in the industry.

Cause of Death Still a Mystery

The police did not find any suicide note at the scene. Therefore, the real reason behind Sanchita Ugale's death has not yet come to light. The Achole police have registered a case of accidental death and have started the investigation. Family members and close friends are being questioned. Sanchita Ugale's sudden departure is being considered a great loss for the entertainment industry. Her unfulfilled dreams and the characters she played on screen will always remain in the memory of her audience.