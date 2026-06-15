Television actor Sanchita Ugale, 22, known for roles in 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Wagle Ki Duniya,' was found dead in an alleged suicide at her Mumbai residence. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the matter.

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in popular shows such as 'Kumkum Bhagya' and 'Wagle Ki Duniya,' was found dead at her residence in Mumbai's Nalasopara area in an alleged case of suicide. She was 22.

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According to police, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

Police File Accidental Death Report

"The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14th. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Meanwhile, Sanchita's last Instagram post was a reel in which she was seen dancing to a song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchita Ugale (@sanchita_ugale)

Sanchita Ugale's Acting Career

Sanchita had been steadily building her career in the television industry. She became known for playing Diya Tandon in Zee TV's 'Kumkum Bhagya.' The actor was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in 'Wagle Ki Duniya.' She later played the lead role of Sukoon in Dangal TV's 'Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi,' opposite actor Sorab Bedi. (ANI)