AI actor Tilly Norwood will star in her first feature film, 'Misaligned,' a comedy-drama from AI-focused studio Particle 6. The film follows the AI being as a rogue bot convinces her to develop human-like desires, impulses, and ambitions.

Tilly Norwood, the AI actor who debuted in late 2025, is set to star in her first feature film titled 'Misaligned,' reported Variety.

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According to the outlet, 'Misaligned,' announced by Particle 6, the AI-focused studio behind Norwood, is described as a comedy-drama telling a "coming-of-age story infused with existential AI chaos." Set inside the so-called 'Tillyverse,' a digital world located somewhere up in the Cloud, the film will follow Tilly, an AI being with no real body, no childhood and no lived experience of her own only access to everyone else's. Things spiral when a seductive rogue bot from the dark web convinces her to abandon her guardrails and begin developing desires, impulses and ambitions, making her more human.

A Hybrid Production Approach

The film marks the full-length AI feature film from Particle 6, which insists it is being designed as a hybrid production using traditional film and TV professionals, including directors, writers and editors working alongside AI specialists. "Our work this year has proven something we suspected all along," said Eline van der Velden, CEO & Founder of Particle 6. "AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgement and time. That's not a limitation of the technology. That's the point. The filmmakers who thrive in the next decade will be the ones who bring decades of storytelling instinct to these new tools, and 'Misaligned' is where we put that to work at feature scale," as quoted by Variety.

Past Industry Backlash

According to Variety, the announcement comes less than a year after Norwood became the target of major industry backlash following claims by van der Velden that the AI creation was about to sign up to an agency. The news prompted immediate statements of anger from unions, actors and filmmakers alike over AI's role in the creative world -- with Norwood becoming the recognisable, computer-generated face of the issue (an infamy Norwood's creators subsequently lent into with various provocative social media posts).

Development and Other Projects

'Misaligned' is currently in early development and will be produced alongside Particle 6's slate of AI production, co-production and service work in film and television, and the commercial work of its campaign and brand division.

Tilly Norwood starred in a comedy sketch named 'AI Commissioner' featuring her as an 'actress' along with other AI-generated characters. (ANI)