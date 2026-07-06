Boney Kapoor shared an emotional note for his daughter Anshula Kapoor and her fiance, Rohan, posting pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Anshula also took to Instagram to thank her sisters Janhvi and Khushi for organizing the pre-wedding festivities.

Basking in the joy of his daughter Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations, producer Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt note as he gave fans a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony. Posting a series of cheerful pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, the proud father penned an emotional message for Anshula and her fiance, Rohan. "New journey begins for my genius pretty daughter Anshula with Rohan, who are made for each other, will surely make this journey happy eternally," he wrote, expressing his love and blessings for the couple as they embark on a new chapter together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

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Family joins in the celebration

Family members, including Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others also offered a glimpse into Anshula's pre-wedding celebrations.

Anshula Kapoor also shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony and poured out her heart on Instagram. "The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Chooda Ceremony and Engagement

Following the mehendi ceremony, the family also celebrated Anshula's 'chooda' ceremony. Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway. The couple had announced their engagement with a series of pictures from the special moment. (ANI)