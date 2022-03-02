  • Facebook
    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar

    Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter is getting married today. Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur will tie the knot with Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank.

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's half-sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
    After Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar now Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur is all set to get hitched actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa and their respective family members have reached Mahabaleshwar, where the wedding will occur. 

    Who is Mayank Pahwa? 
    Mayank Pahwa is an actor, assistant director, known for Kosha, Cricket: My Religion and One Night Stand Up. Both Sarah and Mayank have known each other for a long time and had gotten engaged a while back. 

    Actor Vivaan Shah has shared a few videos and pictures from their sangeet night, where the couple were welcomed with Punjabi dhol. Sarah was seen wearing a pink dress in the video while Mayank looked dapper in a brown suit. Actor Vivaan Shah shared a video on his Instagram page to congratulate Sanah and wrote, "Congratulations @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you’ll Baa would have been soooop proud Sanuuu." 

    According to a source, the wedding will be an intimate ceremony, which they have been planning for a while. Sarah has also acted in brother Shahid in Shaandaar, featuring Alia Bhatt and Pankaj Kapur.

    Shahid will soon be seen in his next big film, Jersey, slated to hit theatres on April 14. Shahid and Mrunal Thakur play lead roles in the film, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Jersey release in 2019. Gowtam Tinnanuri directed the original Telugu film. The story is about a talented but fallen cricketer who chooses to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India to fulfil his son's wish.
     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
