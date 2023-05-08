Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samaresh Majumdar demise: Late writer, creator of 'Kalpurush' breathes his last at 79

    Samaresh Majumdar passed away late this evening at Apollo Hospital Kolkata around 5:45 pm. He has written classic books like 'Uttaradhikar', 'Kalbela', and 'Kalpurush; one after the other. Know some unique facts about him:

    Samaresh Majumdar demise: Late writer, creator of 'Kalpurush' breathes his last at 79
    First Published May 8, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    Here are some amazing facts about the late author that you can run your eyes through.

    • Samaresh Majumdar was born in Jalpaiguri on March 10, 1944. 
    • In the 1960s, Samaresh Majumder arrived in Calcutta. 
    • Arjun, the famous Bengali detective, was penned by late Sameresh Majumder.
    • Samaresh Majumder won the Anand Award in 1982.
    • "Daur," Samaresh Majumdar's debut book, was released in 1975.
    • He published a succession of classic books throughout his life, including 'Kalbela' and 'Kalpurush'.
    • Samaresh Majumder won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984.
    • 'Tero Parvan', 'Garbhadharini', and 'Satkahan' are some of his notable books. 
    • For his book "Kalbela," Samaresh Majumder won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984.
       
    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 8:16 PM IST
