Samaresh Majumdar demise: Late writer, creator of 'Kalpurush' breathes his last at 79
Samaresh Majumdar passed away late this evening at Apollo Hospital Kolkata around 5:45 pm. He has written classic books like 'Uttaradhikar', 'Kalbela', and 'Kalpurush; one after the other. Know some unique facts about him:
Here are some amazing facts about the late author that you can run your eyes through.
- Samaresh Majumdar was born in Jalpaiguri on March 10, 1944.
- In the 1960s, Samaresh Majumder arrived in Calcutta.
- Arjun, the famous Bengali detective, was penned by late Sameresh Majumder.
- Samaresh Majumder won the Anand Award in 1982.
- "Daur," Samaresh Majumdar's debut book, was released in 1975.
- He published a succession of classic books throughout his life, including 'Kalbela' and 'Kalpurush'.
- 'Tero Parvan', 'Garbhadharini', and 'Satkahan' are some of his notable books.
- For his book "Kalbela," Samaresh Majumder won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984.