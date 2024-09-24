Paris Fashion Week 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp in red handmade crimson Mossi gown

The Paris Fashion Week 2024 took place on September 23, 2024, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous as always in a handmade crimson Mossi dress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Paris Fashion Week 2024's runway and did so in style. The actress, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for many years, represented the cosmetics company at the annual fashion extravaganza. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous as always in a handmade crimson Mossi dress. Her red satin outfit was accented by her characteristic red lipstick.

Her look for the L'Oreal Paris presentation "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at the Palais Garnier Opera House in Paris. The official Instagram feed of L'Oreal Paris posted a video of Aishwarya with the comment, "Step into a world of regal beauty with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Le Defile. Her outfit was a captivating blend of heritage and modernity, exuding worth and elegance with each step.

The actress proceeded down the runway, making the 'namaste' gesture and blowing kisses to the audience. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was elected Miss World in 1994, and her renowned films include Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice, and Mohabbatein, among many others.

She has also been a regular at international events such as Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival, among others. Some of the films she has starred in, such as Devdas, Sarbjit, and Bride And Prejudice, have been promoted or shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is best known for her performances in Hindi and Tamil cinema. Rai won Miss World in 1994 and went on to become one of India's most popular and powerful personalities. She has won various awards for her acting, including two Filmfare Awards.

