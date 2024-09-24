Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Fashion Week 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp in red handmade crimson Mossi gown

    The Paris Fashion Week 2024 took place on September 23, 2024, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous as always in a handmade crimson Mossi dress.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 8:44 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Paris Fashion Week 2024's runway and did so in style. The actress, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for many years, represented the cosmetics company at the annual fashion extravaganza. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous as always in a handmade crimson Mossi dress. Her red satin outfit was accented by her characteristic red lipstick. 

    article_image2

    Her look for the L'Oreal Paris presentation "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at the Palais Garnier Opera House in Paris. The official Instagram feed of L'Oreal Paris posted a video of Aishwarya with the comment, "Step into a world of regal beauty with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Le Defile. Her outfit was a captivating blend of heritage and modernity, exuding worth and elegance with each step.

    article_image3

    The actress proceeded down the runway, making the 'namaste' gesture and blowing kisses to the audience. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was elected Miss World in 1994, and her renowned films include Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice, and Mohabbatein, among many others. 

    article_image4

    She has also been a regular at international events such as Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival, among others. Some of the films she has starred in, such as Devdas, Sarbjit, and Bride And Prejudice, have been promoted or shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

    article_image5

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is best known for her performances in Hindi and Tamil cinema. Rai won Miss World in 1994 and went on to become one of India's most popular and powerful personalities. She has won various awards for her acting, including two Filmfare Awards.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cinema production controller Shanu Ismail found dead in Kochi hotel anr

    Kerala: Cinema production controller found dead in Kochi hotel

    Donatella Versace follows Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram RBA

    Donatella Versace follows Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder dmn

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know RBA

    Pushpa 2 release date OUT: Producer Bunny Vasu confirms; all you need to know

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...' RTM

    Aamir Khan reveals he produced 'Laapataa Ladies' out of fear: 'This is the last...'

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 24 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here

    Kerala: Cinema production controller Shanu Ismail found dead in Kochi hotel anr

    Kerala: Cinema production controller found dead in Kochi hotel

    Exclusive How 1000hp T-90 'Bhishma' tank is enhancing Army's strength in Ladakh's icy terrain (WATCH) snt

    EXCLUSIVE | How 1000hp T-90 'Bhishma' tank is enhancing Army's strength in Ladakh's icy terrain (WATCH)

    Check your daily horoscope: September 24, 2024 -Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 24, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon