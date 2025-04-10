Meet India's richest doctor: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil's net worth here

Career
Meet Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil From radiologist to healthcare billionaire his journey is nothing short of inspiring.
Dr. Shamsheer is the brain behind VPS Healthcare, a global healthcare empire with:
-20+ hospitals
-125+ medical centers
-Operations in India, UAE, Oman, & Europe
As of October 2023, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil has an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion (₹30,770 crore), making him one of India’s richest medical professionals.
Born in Kozhikode, Kerala, he started as a radiologist in Abu Dhabi. His vision? To make quality healthcare accessible globally.
His transition from medical practice to building a billion-dollar healthcare brand shows how innovation meets impact.
Dr. Shamsheer supports several causes—from disaster relief to education and healthcare for the underprivileged.
He is the son-in-law of Yusuff Ali, the Lulu Group billionaire. But his own achievements stand tall.
Dr. Vayalil is a living example that ambition, compassion, and vision can create real change in the world.
Dr. Shamsheer proves that healthcare can be a noble calling and a path to global success.
