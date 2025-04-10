Career

Meet India's richest doctor: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil's net worth here

Meet Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil  From radiologist to healthcare billionaire his journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Image credits: Instagram

Founder of VPS Healthcare

Dr. Shamsheer is the brain behind VPS Healthcare, a global healthcare empire with:  
-20+ hospitals  
-125+ medical centers  
-Operations in India, UAE, Oman, & Europe

Image credits: Instagram

Ranked 57th on Forbes India’s Richest 2023 List

As of October 2023, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil has an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion (₹30,770 crore), making him one of India’s richest medical professionals.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Kerala Roots, Global Impact

Born in Kozhikode, Kerala, he started as a radiologist in Abu Dhabi. His vision? To make quality healthcare accessible globally.
 

Image credits: Instagram

From Doctor to Entrepreneur

His transition from medical practice to building a billion-dollar healthcare brand shows how innovation meets impact.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Also a Philanthropist

Dr. Shamsheer supports several causes—from disaster relief to education and healthcare for the underprivileged.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Family Ties & Influence

He is the son-in-law of Yusuff Ali, the Lulu Group billionaire. But his own achievements stand tall.
 

Image credits: Instagram

A Role Model for Young Indians

Dr. Vayalil is a living example that ambition, compassion, and vision can create real change in the world.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Doctor. Visionary. Billionaire.

Dr. Shamsheer proves that healthcare can be a noble calling and a path to global success.

Image credits: Instagram

Tricky IAS Interview Questions: What Word Breaks When You Say It?

Top Schools in Kanpur: Education, Facilities and Toppers

How to use LinkedIn to land your dream job

Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth