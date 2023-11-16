Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures of Bhutan vacation; visits the famous 'Tiger Nest Monastery' [PICTURES]

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu concludes her Bhutan vacation, sharing a radiant photo at Tiger's Nest. The actress, known for her role in "Kushi," teased her upcoming project, Citadel India, directed by Raj & DK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures of Bhutan vacation; visits the famous 'Tiger Nest Monastery' [PICTURES]
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in films such as "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal" and "Ye Maaya Chesave," recently concluded her vacation in Bhutan, where she explored the country's natural wonders and immersed herself in its rich cultural heritage. One of the highlights of her trip was a visit to Tiger's Nest, also known as Paro Taktsang, a revered Buddhist monastery perched on a cliffside.

    Sharing the joyous moment with her fans on Instagram, Samantha posted a captivating photo featuring herself and her friend Krésha Bajaj against the backdrop of the breathtaking Tiger's Nest. The image captures the duo seated on the edge of a small step, surrounded by the majestic mountains and lush greenery that characterize the monastery's location.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Krésha (@kreshabajaj)

    In the photo, Samantha exudes serenity, dressed in a white outfit complemented by a matching cap. Her infectious smile reflects the tranquility and happiness she experienced during her Bhutan getaway. Accompanying the picture, Samantha wrote a heartfelt caption, stating, "Tiger’s Nest…the perfect ending to this bucket list trip with my favorite people."

    Throughout her Bhutanese adventure, Samantha has been avidly sharing glimpses of her experiences on Instagram. Earlier, she treated her followers to a series of pictures capturing her exploration of ancient monasteries, indulgence in local cuisine, and immersion in the spiritual atmosphere of the country.

    Before embarking on her Bhutan vacation, Samantha delighted audiences with her performance in the romantic comedy film "Kushi," where her chemistry with co-star Vijay Deverakonda received widespread acclaim.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Krésha (@kreshabajaj)

    Looking ahead, Samantha is set to feature in the highly anticipated web series, "Citadel India," directed by Raj & DK. This collaboration marks her second project with the director duo after the success of the 2021 spy thriller web series, "The Family Man," where she played the lead role.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to become parents again? Here's what we know

    "Citadel" stars Varun Dhawan in the lead and is produced by the Russo Brothers, renowned for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series, an Indian adaptation of the popular American show of the same name, originally featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, has garnered immense anticipation.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika is her 'competition' is unmissable - READ

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
