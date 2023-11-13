Kareena Kapoor's savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika is her 'competition' is unmissable - READ

The fourth episode promo featuring Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor in the iconic and popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan has got released by Karan Johar on Instagram in which Kareena Kapoor gives a savage reply when asked if Deepika is her competition in Bollywood. Kareena then turns the tables on Alia Bhatt, who looks irked and uneasy as she gives a cryptic and tight smile.

Kareena Kapoor does not consider Deepika Padukone as a competition. The actress seems to have hinted at that in the new promo of Koffee With Karan 8. Kareena will be gracing the Kouch this week with Alia Bhatt. The actress, who are also in-laws, will be seen talking about their relationship, family dynamics and work. They will also be participating in the iconic rapid-fire round. As part of the round, Karan asked Kareena if she considered Deepika a competition. Bebo got untamed with her response.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan dances on 'Kaala Chashma' for Katrina Kaif; actress reaction went viral - WATCH

Karan questioned Kareena, "Do you consider Deepika Padukone as competition?" The Jaane Jaan star replied, "I think this is Alia's question for her rapid-fire, not for me." Alia sported a tight smile on her face. Karan quipped, "Aa gayi na line pe." Watch the video below:

In another part of the promo, Alia and Kareena were seen playfully trying to determine who is the jethani. Who is the bhabhi? Kareena and Ranbir are first cousins, making Alia her sister-in-law. Kareena Kapoor Khan then says in her sassy avatar and style, "I am not the bhabhi!."

Karan shared the promo with the caption, "Doesn’t get more PHAT than this!!! Watch the loveliest queens, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt, on the new episode of #KoffeeWithKaran, streams from 16 November!."

In the previous episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar recalled his ugly confrontation with Kareena Kapoor after she asked for "too much money" for doing Kal Ho Naa Ho, which eventually went to Preity Zinta. On the episode, which saw Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday as guests, Karan revealed that he and Kareena had not spoken to each other for one and a half years. However, they found their way back to each other when Karan lost his father, producer Yash Johar. He revealed Kareena was by his side when he grappled with the death of his father.

ALSO READ: 'Tiger 3': Film's show turns into nightmare as fans burst crackers inside theater, watch horrifying video