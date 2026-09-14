Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared some pictures and videos from her her intimate yet very traditional baby shower filled with utmost love and positivity. Keep scrolling to know more!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently enjoying her pregnancy, just dropped some beautiful pictures from her very intimate yet traditional baby shower on Monday. Yes, you read that right. One of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, understanding love for her craft and her gorgeous personality. She is a star, and there's no denying that!

Samantha's Sweet Baby Shower!

Making her fans' day, the actress set new standards for honouring traditions like never before as she, clad in a stunning turmeric-yellow suit, enjoyed every bit of her baby shower with close friends, family, and husband, Raj Nidimoru. Yes. Flaunting her mom-to-be glow, she shared the pictures and videos with caption, “I went in knowing almost nothing about the ceremony. I came away feeling deeply blessed and protected. Grateful to my dearest @shilpareddy.official who offered me the opportunity to experience this beautiful ceremony.”

Take a look at her post here!

Samantha's Pregnancy Journey!

Just a few days back the actress shared some cozy pics documenting her pregnancy journey, flaunting her baby bump like a pro. She also wrote about her visit to Isha Yoga Centre, where she had also gotten married. She wrote, “Find the people and places that expand you. I think at some point in life, you start believing you know who you are. This is me. These are my strengths, my limitations, my ways. This is probably as far as I go. The last five years have taught me otherwise. Every time I come here, I leave with a little more possibility. A feeling that there’s still so much more to learn, to change, to become. That’s what the right mentors do. They don’t tell you who to be. They remind you that you’re never done becoming. They’re fuel in the tank. Find those people. Find those places. Keep becoming. There is always more of you to discover.”

About Her Pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together, with the baby due in December 2026. The actress revealed in a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter that the pregnancy was not planned.