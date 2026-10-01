Amitabh Bachchan revealed he suffered a knee injury after slipping and falling on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18'. The actor said the injury made it difficult for him to stand, prompting him to host while seated.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that he suffered a knee injury while shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’. The veteran actor opened up about the incident while addressing the audience on the show, sharing the update in his characteristic playful manner.

During the recent episode, Bachchan told the audience that he had injured his knee after slipping on the sets. Recalling the incident, he said, “Godwa mei humara chot lag gaya hai. Kya bataye bhaisahab. Kal shooting shooting mei fisal gawa paa, gire dhadam se… (I’ve hurt my knee. What can I say? Yesterday, while shooting, my foot slipped, and I fell down with a thud).” He also gestured towards his knees while describing the injury.

The actor further explained that the injury had made it difficult for him to stand. “Khade hone mei humein kast ho raha tha, toh hum soche baithke baat karenge (I was having difficulty standing, so I thought I’d sit down and talk)”, he said, explaining why he chose to continue interacting with the audience while seated.

Big B clarifies retirement rumours

Known for his warm rapport with KBC contestants and audiences, Bachchan’s candid revelation left fans concerned about his health. The update came days after the ‘Piku’ star addressed rumours about his retirement. In a blog post, after reports suggested that he could be planning to retire from acting and hosting, Bachchan reacted to the way his remarks were interpreted.

Explaining what he meant by his earlier words, Bachchan wrote, “I wrote in the blog .. ‘it’s late, time to retire .. ’ which we all know means retire to bed it’s late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER!!”. The actor also shared a newspaper clipping carrying a report about his supposed retirement.

Making it clear that he has no plans to quit work, Bachchan explained that he had simply used the word “retire” in the context of ending his day. He wrote, “Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there).”

Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has been associated with the popular quiz show since it first aired in 2000. The actor, however, did not host the show in 2007, when Shah Rukh Khan took over as the host for one season. (ANI)