The Garba track 'Jai Ambe Bol' from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' has crossed 20 million YouTube views in two days. It marks Himesh Reshammiya's first-ever Garba composition and features vocals by Shreya Ghoshal.

The Garba track 'Jai Ambe Bol' from Ayushmann Khurrana and Shavari's upcoming film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' has marked a major milestone by crossing 20 million YouTube views in two days. The track, which marks singer Himesh Reshammiya's first-ever Garba composition under Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, has arrived just ahead of Navratri. His vocal pairing with Shreya Ghoshal adds to the song's festive dynamism. The lyrics have been penned by Mayur Puri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

About 'Jai Ambe Bol'

‘Jai Ambe Bol’ features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in a vibrant festive setting, with the song capturing the colour, movement and communal energy associated with Navratri celebrations. But at the heart of the track is Himesh’s composition, which drives its celebratory rhythm and gives the song its distinct musical personality.

The choreography has been designed by Shabina Khan, with the song tailored specifically for the Navratri season.

'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' Title Track

The title track of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' was released on September 20. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, the song beautifully captures Sooraj Barjatya’s signature style of filmmaking, reflecting the warmth, emotions, and family-centric essence that define the movie. The song is centred around the marriage of Ayushmann and Sharvari in the film, travelling through the family meeting and other rituals.

About The Film 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film marks Barjatya’s return to the big screen and is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026. (ANI)