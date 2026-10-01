Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on Puri beach, paying tribute to pilot Smit Machchhar. Machchhar saved 174 lives after being stabbed by his co-pilot mid-flight, and the artwork prays for his speedy recovery.

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik paid tribute to Indian pilot Smit Machchhar by dedicating a heartfelt sand sculpture in his honour. The sand artwork, created on Odisha's Puri beach, reflects Pattnaik’s tribute to the pilot, capturing a message of respect and prayers for the captain's speedy recovery.

Speaking to ANI, Pattnaik expressed immense pride and shared his hopes for Smit Machchhar's well-being. "We have created this sand sculpture to salute the Captain. Through our sand art, we are paying tribute to him and praying to God for his speedy recovery. The entire world is saluting him today for the way he risked his own life to save the lives of others. There isn't a corner of the globe where he isn't being saluted or praised. As Indians, we certainly feel proud; not just us, but Indians everywhere feel immense pride today because he put his own life on the line to save others. As artists, we salute him through our art and pray to God for his quick recovery...", he said.

Another Artist Joins in Tribute

Adding to the tributes, sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo also created a sand art installation on the Puri beach dedicated to Smit Machchhar. Through his artwork, Sahoo expressed his respect and paid homage to the pilot’s courageous spirit. "Today, we presented a sand animation in Puri to salute the courage of Captain Smit Machchhar...We created this piece to salute an Indian who saved the lives of 180 people," Sahoo said.

Details of the In-Flight Attack

Seasoned aviator Captain Machchhar fought for his life after his co-pilot stabbed him, allowing crew and passengers to intervene, disarm the attacker, and safely land the aircraft at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, saving all 174 lives on board. The attack unfolded en route to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and attempted to seize control of the Boeing 737. Showing extraordinary presence of mind, Machchhar ensured crew access to the flight deck before deteriorating health necessitated an emergency diversion to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. (ANI)