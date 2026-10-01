The official trailer for 'Little Thomas,' starring Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, has been released. The film portrays a warm, whimsical Goan family story centred on a young boy’s earnest wish for a baby brother.

The official trailer for Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal starrer 'Little Thomas' has been unveiled, offering a warm, whimsical, and charming peek into a quaint Goan family’s life, driven by a young boy’s earnest heart.

The trailer centres on the titular young boy, Thomas, and his desperate, single-minded quest to get a baby brother. Anchored around the central hook of "one little boy, one little wish," the trailer balances lighthearted humour with gentle family drama, capturing the innocent chaos that unfolds when Thomas decides to take matters into his own hands.

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A Nostalgic Goan Tale

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal lead the narrative as Thomas’s parents, bringing warmth to the story’s cosy, retro-leaning Goan backdrop. Presented with a sweet and nostalgic tone, the film explores themes of love, togetherness, and the endearing lengths children will go to make a wish come true.

'Little Thomas' Cast and Release Date

Written and directed by Kaushal Oza, 'Little Thomas features an ensemble cast led by Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal and also features child artiste Hridansh Parekh in the titular role. The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap, alongside Anushka Shah, Charu Oza, Rajnikant Oza, Akshay Thakker, Kabir Ahuja, and Ranjan Singh. It is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on October 23, 2026. (ANI)